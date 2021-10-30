Some rain in the forecast this Halloween weekend

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - The last weekend of October will bring seasonable temps and some rainfall to Mid-Michigan.

We are beginning our Saturday with some rain/drizzle working through the area. This will likely continue into the early parts of the afternoon before gradually coming to an end later this evening. It won’t be the heaviest rain so you should be able to sneak outside from time-to-time. Highs today are in the lower 50s. For the big Michigan vs. Michigan State game, the forecast in East Lansing looks cloudy with a little drizzle and temps in the 50s.

Overnight, skies will begin to clear out at least a little bit. That is good news because a strong solar storm is expected and we could see the Northern Lights in Mid-Michigan if skies can clear out enough. The best opportunity to see those will be further north where skies will clear out sooner.

Halloween is expected to be mostly dry but a strong cold front will arrive late in the day and this could spark off a few sprinkles tomorrow. So, for trick-or-treating, plan on mostly dry conditions but there could be a few rain drops with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a little warmer in the middle to upper 50s.

Next week looks much cooler with daytime highs in the 40s all week long and overnight lows in the 20s/30s. We’ll watch for some lake effect to develop Tuesday and Wednesday which could bring a few sprinkles or even a few snow flurries to the area for the first time this season.

