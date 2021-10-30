Advertisement

Tired ears? There’s time to nominate 2021′s annoying words

(Lake Superior State University Image)
(Lake Superior State University Image) (WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJRT) (AP) - Ready to put a stake in a word that just irritates you?

Lake Superior State University is accepting candidates for its 47th annual tongue-in-cheek list of words or phrases that should be banished.

The deadline to submit online entries is 8 a.m. on Nov. 30.

The results will be announced on Dec. 31. COVID-19 lingo dominated the list last year, including “COVID-19,” “social distancing” and the much-repeated phrase, “We’re all in this together.”

More than 1,000 banned words or phrases are in the Lake Superior State archive.

The late W.T. Rabe, who was public relations director, and faculty came up with the first list at a New Year’s Eve party in 1975.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

A gavel.
Michigan court again vacates restrictions on ballot drives
Flint businesses gear up for game day demand
Former University of Michigan football player continuing protest on game day
Former University of Michigan football player continuing protest on game day
Former University of Michigan football player continuing protest on game day
Former UofM football player continuing protest on game day