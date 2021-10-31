Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Halloween 2021 will be on the chilly side due to a brisk westerly wind.

There will also be the chance of showers early on.

Any rain will end later this evening.

A gusty west wind at 10-20 mph means adding another layer to your costume will help reduce the bite in the air.

A strong cold front will usher in colder air for the first week of November.

Any morning sunshine Monday will give way to more clouds later in the day.

Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees.

We’ll also have another day with a brisk westerly wind.

Up north Tuesday into Wednesday is the best chance for some lake-enhanced showers or even flurries/snow showers at times.

The farther south you go - the less chance of seeing any flakes fly.

Colder air spills on in to give us highs in the 40s this week and overnight lows in the 20s to low 30s.

That should kill off this season’s lingering mosquitoes.

Sunshine returns in earnest for the end of the week with highs next weekend in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

November starts off with a chill in the air
Kevin's Weather Forecast
An isolated shower possible on Halloween
A little rain possible today on Halloween in Mid-Michigan
An isolated shower possible on Halloween
An isolated shower possible on Halloween
Seasonal temperatures for Halloween
Kevin’s Weather Forecast