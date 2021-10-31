Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Halloween 2021 will be on the chilly side due to a brisk westerly wind.

There will also be the chance of showers early on.

Any rain will end later this evening.

A gusty west wind at 10-20 mph means adding another layer to your costume will help reduce the bite in the air.

A strong cold front will usher in colder air for the first week of November.

Any morning sunshine Monday will give way to more clouds later in the day.

Temperatures will struggle to hit 50 degrees.

We’ll also have another day with a brisk westerly wind.

Up north Tuesday into Wednesday is the best chance for some lake-enhanced showers or even flurries/snow showers at times.

The farther south you go - the less chance of seeing any flakes fly.

Colder air spills on in to give us highs in the 40s this week and overnight lows in the 20s to low 30s.

That should kill off this season’s lingering mosquitoes.

Sunshine returns in earnest for the end of the week with highs next weekend in the low 50s.

