A little rain possible today on Halloween in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Happy Halloween! We are starting the holiday with some patchy fog in parts of Mid-Michigan. This shouldn’t be an issue all day long but keep that in mind if hitting the road early this morning. The rest of the day will see variably cloudy skies with a few sprinkles/rain showers being possible during the afternoon. Today will not be a washout by any means but you may need the rain great if out trick-or-treating today. Winds will also be a little breezy coming in from the west at 10-20 mph with gusts slightly higher. This will be happening as a strong cold front slides through Mid-Michigan.

That front clears the area overnight and we’ll just see a few clouds. Monday will be noticeably cooler with highs in the upper 40s and partly sunny skies. Winds will remain a tad breezy then, too. On Tuesday and Wednesday, some lake effect is expected to develop off of Lake Michigan. This will likely bring a few raindrops or even a few snowflakes to the area, especially further north. Highs will be stuck in the lower 40s and overnight lows in the 20s/30s.

The rest of the week remains cooler than average with some sunshine returning for the end of the week and into next weekend. At this point, it does not look like there will be any major storm systems impacting us for a while.

