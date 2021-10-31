Vehicle destroyed and several fires reported after MSU’s victory over Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Mattresses and couches burned in East Lansing after Michigan State’s football victory over Michigan.

At least one car was turned over on its head. The campus newspaper, “The State News,” posted photos and video from student neighborhoods in East Lansing.

There was a significant police presence in the Cedar Village area quickly after the Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, in a battle of top 10 teams.

A Toyota SUV was damaged badly with windows blown out and the vehicle turned upside down in Cedar Village, and even license plate was even missing.

