$1.63 million winning lottery ticket sold in Bay County

Player matched six numbers in Lotto 47 with ticket sold at Dore’s Party Store
Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.
Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.(Michigan Lottery)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone who bought a lottery in ticket in Bay County over the weekend is an instant millionaire.

The Michigan Lottery says someone bought a Lotto 47 ticket at Dore’s Party Store on South Huron Road in Kawkawlin on Saturday night matching all six numbers: 04-07-12-13-30-32. The jackpot is worth $1.63 million.

This is the first Lotto 47 jackpot in Michigan since a player in Warren won $2.08 million on Sept. 25.

The lucky player from Kawkawlin should call the Michigan Lottery at 1-844-887-6836, option 2 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. The jackpot must be claimed within one year of the drawing or it will be forfeited.

