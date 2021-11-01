$1.63 million winning lottery ticket sold in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Someone who bought a lottery in ticket in Bay County over the weekend is an instant millionaire.

The Michigan Lottery says someone bought a Lotto 47 ticket at Dore’s Party Store on South Huron Road in Kawkawlin on Saturday night matching all six numbers: 04-07-12-13-30-32. The jackpot is worth $1.63 million.

This is the first Lotto 47 jackpot in Michigan since a player in Warren won $2.08 million on Sept. 25.

The lucky player from Kawkawlin should call the Michigan Lottery at 1-844-887-6836, option 2 to setup an appointment to claim their prize. The jackpot must be claimed within one year of the drawing or it will be forfeited.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.