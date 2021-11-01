49-year-old accused of phoning in several threats against Mount Pleasant business
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Clare County man is facing charges for allegedly making *threats* against a Mid-Michigan business.
Police say 49-year old Timothy Towery called a company in Mount Pleasant multiple times on Friday and threatened to shoot up the building.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and found multiple rounds of ammo and a high powered rifle in Towery’s home.
The Clare County Prosecutor’s Office charged Towery with making a false report of terrorism and as a habitual offender second notice. His bond was set at $100,000.
