58-year-old dies after head-on crash with semi-truck

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 58-year-old man died Friday afternoon following a head-on crash with a semi-truck.

Michigan State Police say Randal Knuth of Alger was driving a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Greenwood Road in Ogemaw County’s Mills Township around 2 p.m. Friday when he crossed the center line near First Street.

Knuth’s pickup truck hit a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck. He was pronounced dead of his injuries, but the semi-truck driver was not injured.

Investigators don’t believe Knuth was speeding or intoxicated when the crash happened. Police will continue working to determine what caused him to cross the center line.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.