7-year-old child dies in Halloween night crash in Arenac County

ARENAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Halloween night tragedy in a mid-Michigan community as a woman loses control of her car, and her passenger, her seven-year-old child dies in the crash.

The crash happened last night in Arenac County northwest of Standish.

Investigators are looking into a couple of possible factors in the crash, including an attempt to avoid some deer.

What could possibly be a Halloween costume could be seen laying near the tire tracks in a wet ditch along M-76 near Deep River Road. The Arenac County Sheriff’s Department says a woman was traveling northwest on the road after 7:00 p.m. Halloween night when her car went off the road, striking several trees.

The woman was injured and was taken to the hospital, but her seven-year-old daughter died from the impact of the crash. Its not clear if the child had been trick or treating earlier in the evening. Sheriff Jim Mosciski says the crash remains under investigation.

“We believe alcohol is a factor and there will be charges coming down,” says the sheriff.

The woman told police she swerved off the road to avoid deer.

“They did find a bunch of fresh deer tracks, it doesn’t appear that she went off the road in anyway other way than to avoid the deer and went into this group of trees,” Mosciski says.

The sheriff says the number of deer-car accidents is going up.

“This time of the year, now its getting colder, the deer are really moving, you go around my county, you are seeing deer on the roads because of this,” he says.

With firearm deer season just two weeks away, Mosciski reminds motorists on what to do if they see a deer in the roadway and can’t hit the brakes in time.

“Hit them, don’t try to avoid them, hit them because when you try to avoid them, especially this type of weather when the side of the roads are wet, at a speed you are going, you try to avoid them, you are going to lose control,” he says.

The seven-year-old was a student at Standish-Sterling Central Elementary school where grief counselors were on hand today.

Her mom is still in the hospital.

