Cold with rain and snow chances

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough working across the region will bring us more clouds and spotty showers We could see snow mix in at times, especially further north and inland, with cold temps to start the week.

Today’s highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s with a W wind at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. This will keep a chill in the air and help to kick on the lake effect machine for the next couple of days. You’ll notice more cloud cover this afternoon and evening, which sticks around overnight.

Tonight’s lows will be in the lower 30s with a WSW wind around 10mph. This leads to highs tomorrow in the lower 40s with a W wind at 10-20mph.

We’ll have the chance at spotty rain showers and snow tonight through tomorrow and into Wednesday.

Although we aren’t looking at a lot of accumulation, particularly further west and north/inland, with temps near 30 in the morning slick spots are possible. Take it easy Tuesday and Wednesday mornings before we dry out for Thursday.

