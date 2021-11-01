Even small UP towns grapple with online short-term rentals

CALUMET, Mich. (AP with Christine Winter) - (11/1/21) - Some of Michigan’s smallest towns are seeing ripples from short-term lodging popularized by Airbnb and other websites.

Calumet is on the Keweenaw Peninsula in the far north of the Upper Peninsula. Short-term rentals came up at a recent meeting of the village council.

The planning commission chairwoman says the rentals are not permitted use under Calumet’s zoning law, but they are occurring. Colleen Kobe says even if the ordinance is changed, Airbnb-style rentals could reduce long-term rentals and cause a population loss in Calumet.

Planning commissioner Virginia Dwyer says Hancock, 12 miles south, allows short-term rentals, but the owner must pay for a permit and have the property inspected.

