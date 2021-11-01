Flint police department host harvest fest

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A lot of smiling faces at the Flint Police Department mini-station on Halloween.

The Harvest Fest hosted by Mayor Sheldon Neeley and the Flint Police on Sunday was an opportunity to celebrate Halloween and show the newly remodeled space.

“We had a great turnout. Hundreds of kids have come through now,” said Flint Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

“It’s important for young people to see police officers, celebrating with them and to find that we’re normal people that like candy also,” he said.

The community resource center at Bishop and Martin Luther King Avenues will be run by volunteers in the community with the goal of bringing more safety to neighborhoods on the north side of Flint.

“The volunteers that are working at these substations can help citizens make simple complaints. We can handle neighborhood nuisance issues. They know how to make sure that they are in contact with different bureaus at the police department and are able to get citizens in touch with the right people to deal with their problems,” said Sgt. Booth.

One resident who’s been volunteering for years, says while the mini station is great, more work needs to be done.

“Yes.. I feel safer, but we do need more stuff in the community as far as more for protection for elderly [and] single women,” said Patrice Gibson.

The Flint Police is welcoming new volunteers to find more details and how you can volunteer call the Community Resource Center at: 810-237-6800.

