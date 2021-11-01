Advertisement

Flint and Saginaw continue arson watches over Halloween weekend

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan’s two largest cities continued their annual arson watches over Halloween weekend in hopes of preventing intentionally set fires.

The Flint Police Department’s leased helicopter took flight for two hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Flint City Council approved the $300,000 lease of the chopper in July following Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s State of Emergency for gun violence in the city. Officials are hoping the helicopter will discourage crime, especially during Halloween weekend.

Volunteers patrolled the city of Saginaw to keep the safe from arsonists over Halloween weekend.

“It’s just something that we found that if we stop, it’s going to happen like what it happened to Detroit and Detroit said they’d stop and then they lit up again,” said Arvid Ernstons of the Arson Watch Committee. “So if we keep going, hopefully we’ll never have fires again.”

There was a one small fire on the porch of a vacant home at Hamel and 15th streets Saturday night. Investigators are still trying to determine if it was arson.

In the past six years, only one arson fire has been reported.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Timothy Towery
49-year-old accused of phoning in several threats against Mount Pleasant business
Timothy Towery
Man accused of phoning in several threats to Mount Pleasant business
Saginaw Arson Watch
Flint and Saginaw continue arson watches over Halloween weekend
A child trick-or-treats in Flint on Halloween.
Flint Police Department hosts Harvest Fest on Halloween