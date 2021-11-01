Flint and Saginaw continue arson watches over Halloween weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Mid-Michigan’s two largest cities continued their annual arson watches over Halloween weekend in hopes of preventing intentionally set fires.

The Flint Police Department’s leased helicopter took flight for two hours from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Flint City Council approved the $300,000 lease of the chopper in July following Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s State of Emergency for gun violence in the city. Officials are hoping the helicopter will discourage crime, especially during Halloween weekend.

Volunteers patrolled the city of Saginaw to keep the safe from arsonists over Halloween weekend.

“It’s just something that we found that if we stop, it’s going to happen like what it happened to Detroit and Detroit said they’d stop and then they lit up again,” said Arvid Ernstons of the Arson Watch Committee. “So if we keep going, hopefully we’ll never have fires again.”

There was a one small fire on the porch of a vacant home at Hamel and 15th streets Saturday night. Investigators are still trying to determine if it was arson.

In the past six years, only one arson fire has been reported.

