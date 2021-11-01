Grand Blanc man facing six charges after child porn investigation

Advertisement

Grand Blanc facing six charges after child porn investigation
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man is facing six charges after a police investigation led to the discovery of possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Police arrested 33-year-old Ryne Edward Schafer and he was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Friday.

He has been charged with the following:

  • two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material
  • one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material
  • three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Police launched the investigation when it was learned that Schafer accessed files of child sexually abusive material on the internet

It is said that Schafer surrendered himself to the court following the investigation that led to the digital evidence.

Genesee Health System seeking community input on use of millage funds
Previewing election day tomorrow for future of Flint City Council
MDOT crews hit time crunch to beat winter weather
