Grand Blanc man facing six charges after child porn investigation

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc man is facing six charges after a police investigation led to the discovery of possession and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Police arrested 33-year-old Ryne Edward Schafer and he was arraigned in the 67th District Court on Friday.

He has been charged with the following:

two counts of possession of child sexually abusive material

one count of distributing or promoting child sexually abusive material

three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Police launched the investigation when it was learned that Schafer accessed files of child sexually abusive material on the internet

It is said that Schafer surrendered himself to the court following the investigation that led to the digital evidence.

