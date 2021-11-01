Mama Sol sits down with ABC12′s Dawn Jones to discuss career, new Pistons campaign, and beating cancer

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Mama Sol, is an internationally acclaimed poet and spoken word artist. She is breaking new ground become the first woman to be the voice of an NBA promotional campaign. She was tapped by the Detroit Pistons for their new “We Hustle Different” promotion. Sol talks about her career, the new campaign and how love and unconventional therapies healed her of cancer not once, but twice.

