Advertisement

Mama Sol sits down with ABC12′s Dawn Jones to discuss career, new Pistons campaign, and beating cancer

By Dawn Jones
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Mama Sol, is an internationally acclaimed poet and spoken word artist. She is breaking new ground become the first woman to be the voice of an NBA promotional campaign. She was tapped by the Detroit Pistons for their new “We Hustle Different” promotion. Sol talks about her career, the new campaign and how love and unconventional therapies healed her of cancer not once, but twice.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Carrollton Township Fire Department
Saginaw man dies after head-on crash in Carrollton Township
Gavel
Two men accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl repeatedly
Mama Sol in Newsmaker
Newsmaker 10/31
Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.
$1.63 million winning lottery ticket sold in Bay County