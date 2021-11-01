Advertisement

Man armed with knife engages in standoff with police

Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several law enforcement agencies are at a home in Ogemaw County, where a man has barricaded himself inside.

The standoff is happening on North Cedar Road in the Lupton area.

Police say a woman was able to escape from the home, but the man remains inside and is telling police he has a knife. He has threatened to stab officers if they enter the home.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team is on the scene.

Stay with ABC12 News on air and online for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

MDOT crews hit time crunch to beat winter weather
MDOT crews hit time crunch to beat winter weather
MDOT crews hit time crunch to beat winter weather
MDOT fighting time crunch to finish projects before first freeze
Carrollton Township Fire Department
Saginaw man dies after head-on crash in Carrollton Township
Mama Sol in Newsmaker
Mama Sol sits down with ABC12′s Dawn Jones to discuss career, new Pistons campaign, and beating cancer