Man armed with knife engages in standoff with police

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Several law enforcement agencies are at a home in Ogemaw County, where a man has barricaded himself inside.

The standoff is happening on North Cedar Road in the Lupton area.

Police say a woman was able to escape from the home, but the man remains inside and is telling police he has a knife. He has threatened to stab officers if they enter the home.

The Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team is on the scene.

