Advertisement

MDOT crews hit time crunch to beat winter weather

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Winter is coming and that means it’s crunch time for construction crews.

For some of that work to be done, the weather has to not only be dry, but maintain a certain temperature.

Some people may remember, a few years ago when MDOT said that there was a crucial paving job on I-475 in Flint, that was postponed a full 6 months due to weather.

“Winter set in so early for us that year, we didn’t have the kind of conditions present for us that we needed to finish that final phase,” said MDOT’s Jocelyn Garza.

I-475 sitting closed for an entire winter season is still a fresh memory for MDOT, that’s why Garza said that construction crews will be working overtime the next few weeks.

“We do have a handful of projects that are a few weeks behind,” said Garza. “In order for contractors to get that material compacted to that degree it needs to be, you need certain temperatures. Not just in the air, but also the ground temperatures.”

HMA paving is very weather specific, so are many of the final touches needed to reopen areas.

Garza said that the next few weeks will be critical for some roads to reopen on time.

“The hope is that the contractors can finish that work in the next couple of weeks before temperatures drop,” said Garza. “Before we see snow accumulation on the roads and before the HMA plants close down for the season in mid-November.”

Garza said that the construction at US-23 and Silver Lake road has a target date of November 15th, thankfully since that is a bridge the material they use can still be done in cold temperatures, they just need to bring in special heaters.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

MDOT crews hit time crunch to beat winter weather
MDOT fighting time crunch to finish projects before first freeze
Michigan State Police
Man armed with knife engages in standoff with police
Carrollton Township Fire Department
Saginaw man dies after head-on crash in Carrollton Township
Mama Sol in Newsmaker
Mama Sol sits down with ABC12′s Dawn Jones to discuss career, new Pistons campaign, and beating cancer