MDOT crews hit time crunch to beat winter weather

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Winter is coming and that means it’s crunch time for construction crews.

For some of that work to be done, the weather has to not only be dry, but maintain a certain temperature.

Some people may remember, a few years ago when MDOT said that there was a crucial paving job on I-475 in Flint, that was postponed a full 6 months due to weather.

“Winter set in so early for us that year, we didn’t have the kind of conditions present for us that we needed to finish that final phase,” said MDOT’s Jocelyn Garza.

I-475 sitting closed for an entire winter season is still a fresh memory for MDOT, that’s why Garza said that construction crews will be working overtime the next few weeks.

“We do have a handful of projects that are a few weeks behind,” said Garza. “In order for contractors to get that material compacted to that degree it needs to be, you need certain temperatures. Not just in the air, but also the ground temperatures.”

HMA paving is very weather specific, so are many of the final touches needed to reopen areas.

Garza said that the next few weeks will be critical for some roads to reopen on time.

“The hope is that the contractors can finish that work in the next couple of weeks before temperatures drop,” said Garza. “Before we see snow accumulation on the roads and before the HMA plants close down for the season in mid-November.”

Garza said that the construction at US-23 and Silver Lake road has a target date of November 15th, thankfully since that is a bridge the material they use can still be done in cold temperatures, they just need to bring in special heaters.

