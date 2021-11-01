Advertisement

Medical Monday: Dietician offers advice for Diabetes Awareness Month

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month.

Diabetes is considered an epidemic by the CDC. Approximately 88 million American adults -- more than 1 in 3 -- have prediabetes and more than 84% of them don’t know they have it.

Prediabetes puts adults at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. About 34.2 million Americans -- or just more than 1 in 10 people -- have diabetes.

Hurley Medical Center Diabetes Program Manager Michele Bernreuter, who is a registered dietician, offer tips for avoiding the disease.

