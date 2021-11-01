Michigan State rallies from behind to take down Michigan in top 10 showdown

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The rivalry lived up to the hype. Behind a record-breaking performance by Kenneth Walker III, No. 8 Michigan State rallied from behind to beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33. With the win, MSU improved to 8-0 while the Wolverines dropped to 7-1.

