Michigan State rallies from behind to take down Michigan in top 10 showdown
The Spartans keep Paul Bunyan with a nail-biting 37-33 win over the Wolverines.
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The rivalry lived up to the hype. Behind a record-breaking performance by Kenneth Walker III, No. 8 Michigan State rallied from behind to beat No. 6 Michigan 37-33. With the win, MSU improved to 8-0 while the Wolverines dropped to 7-1.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.