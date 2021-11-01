Mid-Michigan woman struggling to pay rent

MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - One Mid-Michigan woman is concerned that she will have nowhere to live after months of struggling to make ends meet.

Impacted by the pandemic, she turned to the state for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance along with hundreds of other of people.

Shamecia Campbell told ABC12 News that she has been living at her home in Mt Morris for several years. After losing her mother to COVID-19, she says she’s thousands of dollars behind in rent.

“I went through the CERA program and the program helped me out for a couple of months and there willing to pay like three more months for me and I can’t afford to probably stay where I am at,” said Shamecia Campbell, a Mt. Morris resident.

Campbell said that she feels like she has nowhere to turn for help to pay rent after taking time out of work to care for her mother.

“I took a leave of absence from my job. My mom so I haven’t worked since January, and they still got me paying as if I’ve been working,” said Campbell.

After her mother passed from COVID-19, Campbell said that she’s struggled to get ahead of her bills, now owing her landlord thousands of dollars.

Campbell, out of answers, said that she might have to find another place to live.

“I think I’m just going to walk away with the clothes on my back,” she said.

The landlord didn’t want to speak on camera but said that she doesn’t want to put Campbell out

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority said that they spend about $20 million a week of Federal Funds to help thousands of residents pay their rent and said that the turn over time to receive money can take several weeks.

“We have some some pockets within the state where they the timeline is a little bit longer to get applications processed. But for the most part, cases are paid between four to six weeks after the application is made. So we really just encourage both renters and landlords to to talk to each other before submitting the application. And to submit right away don’t delay,” said said Kelly Rose, Chief Housing Solutions Officer with MSHDA.

Campbell said that she is going to continue to work with the landlord and figure out a way to stay in her home.

“I just want them to lower my rent back down so I can afford it. Because right now its at where I can’t afford it,” she said.

