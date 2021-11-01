Advertisement

Motivation Monday: Midland volunteer named finalist for NASCAR award

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award recognizes NASCAR fans who volunteer for children’s causes in their racing communities.

She won $25,000 for the organization after being named a finalist and could receive $100,000 for Maggie’s Wigs 4 Kids if she wins an online vote. Everyone can vote once a day online through Nov. 12.

Davis, who has alopecia and wore a wig from the organization she represents, was a contestant for Miss Michigan. She used her platform to help introduce bills in Michigan and Ohio to create laws requiring health insurers to cover wigs for children.

Davis also works one-on-one with children to help them cope with hair loss.

