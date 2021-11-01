Petition group pushing for Michigan taxpayer-funded school savings accounts

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A committee formed on Monday plans to push for a statewide law allowing for special savings accounts designed to help students afford education outside of traditional public schools.

Let MI Kids Learn plans to launch a statewide petition drive that would allow the Republican-led Michigan Legislature to enact bills creating the taxpayer-funded educational savings accounts without a veto threat from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The bills would let Michigan students attend private schools and pay other educational expenses with scholarships funded by taxpayers, who would get tax credits for their donations.

Republicans say the plan creates more options for students as they overcome learning loss from the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats have called the bills a school voucher scheme.

Lawmakers passed the legislation last week, but Whitmer has called it a “nonstarter” and likely will veto it soon.

“The passage of this legislation was a test for Governor Whitmer: she could stand with families and children, or she could stand with special interests,” said Republican State Rep. Bryan Posthumus. “Sadly, but predictably, Whitmer chose the special interests -- as she always has.”

Let MI Kids Learn plans to develop language soon for separate petitions covering each of two bills in the education savings account package. The petition language must be approved by the Michigan Bureau of Elections before the group can begin collecting signatures.

If they collect 340,000 valid signatures from registered voters for both petitions in six months, the issue will go to the Legislature. Lawmakers then could approve bills similar to what the petitions are calling for or put the issue up for a statewide vote.

Let MI Kids Learn is the second group formed this fall to push for Republican-backed legislation that faces a veto.

Secure MI Vote is circulating petitions that would allow Republicans to enact stronger voter ID requirements, ban private funding of any election activities and prohibit mailing unsolicited absentee ballot applications. Whitmer vetoed three bills last week.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.