Advertisement

Planet Fitness gives cardio equipment to Detroit firehouses

The bell comes from the Detroit Fire Department (WJHG/WECP).
The bell comes from the Detroit Fire Department (WJHG/WECP).(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) (WJRT) - Planet Fitness is donating and will help install treadmills and stationary bicycles in each of Detroit’s 38 firehouses.

The exercise equipment will be used by firefighters and emergency medical personnel during their shifts and allow them to maintain and improve their cardiovascular health.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones says the leading cause of death for firefighters is overexertion/sudden cardiac arrest.

He adds that the equipment can help “firefighters relieve stress throughout their 24-hour shift especially after returning from a traumatic or tragic scene.”

The equipment is valued at $130,000.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Skim milk
Food Bank of Eastern Michigan launches annual $1 million fundraising drive
FISH Food Pantry ‘doing what it can’ to help those in need
FISH Food Pantry ‘doing what it can’ to help those in need
Friends and families hold a candlelight vigil for the four people killed in Clare County on...
Community holds candlelight vigil for Clare County quadruple homicide victims
The University of Michigan-Flint prepares for first Wolverine Homecoming
The University of Michigan-Flint prepares for first Wolverine Homecoming