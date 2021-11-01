Planet Fitness gives cardio equipment to Detroit firehouses

DETROIT (AP) (WJRT) - Planet Fitness is donating and will help install treadmills and stationary bicycles in each of Detroit’s 38 firehouses.

The exercise equipment will be used by firefighters and emergency medical personnel during their shifts and allow them to maintain and improve their cardiovascular health.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones says the leading cause of death for firefighters is overexertion/sudden cardiac arrest.

He adds that the equipment can help “firefighters relieve stress throughout their 24-hour shift especially after returning from a traumatic or tragic scene.”

The equipment is valued at $130,000.

