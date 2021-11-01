Advertisement

Political analyst hopeful voters show up Tuesday to decide future of Flint City Council

General Election on Tuesday in each of the city’s nine wards allows residents to decide who they want serving on Flint City Council for the next five years
By Michael Nafso
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - There are some really important decisions to be made within the city of Flint like how to spend nearly $100 million in COVID-19 federal relief money.

Come Tuesday, there’s an election in each of the city’s nine wards where people living in Flint will get to decide who they want serving on Flint City Council for the next five years.

”It’s an important election. People need to get out there and turn out to vote,” political analyst, Paul Rozycki said. Rozycki is a former professor of Political Science at Mott Community College.

In the August primaries, just 8% of Flint’s registered voters cast their ballot.

”People are exhausted and they’re cynical about politics. I think the water crisis has made people cynical about government in general. I think the turmoil in the council has reinforced that to some degree,” Rozycki said.

Rozycki said that many people living in Flint are disengaged from local government, and that’s a problem.

“So many of the local services we depend upon, whether it’s police protection or garbage pickup or much of the street repair, all that’s local,” Rozycki said.

Rozycki said that he hopes more people show up to cast their ballot for council members who will have plenty on their plates.

“We got some big issues. There’s a lot of money to be distributed from the COVID funds,” Rozycki said.

$94 million with the city already receiving $47 million. It’s money that won’t last forever, and if this new City Council can’t come together and solve possible financial problems while avoiding personal attacks and meetings lasting more than ten hours, it could spell some serious trouble for the future of the city.

“When we had this picture of chaos in the council, potential investors will look in Flint and say, ‘No, maybe I’ll take a look somewhere else,’ because when somebody is thinking about moving here or investing in Flint, it doesn’t present a very positive image,” Rozycki said.

Rozycki said that the reputation of City Council dysfunction could play in favor for about half a dozen write-in candidates, but residents will have to see what happens after Tuesday’s general election.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7:00 in the morning until 8:00 at night. That 8:00 p.m. deadline includes those voters returning absentee ballots.

If anyone has questions about their polling location, they can call the Flint City Clerk’s Office: 810-766-7414.

There is also more information about the precincts here.

