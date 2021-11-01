Advertisement

Saginaw man dies after head-on crash in Carrollton Township

Carrollton Township Fire Department
Carrollton Township Fire Department
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died after a head-on crash in Carrollton Township north of Saginaw over the weekend.

The crash happened on Michigan Avenue near Tulane Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to investigators.

Police say 41-year-old Montrey Davis was driving a car that veered across the center line and slammed into another vehicle head-on. A Frankenmuth woman and her 16-year-old son were in the other vehicle and remained hospitalized in unknown condition Monday.

Police are planning an autopsy this week to possibly determine why Davis’ car crossed the center line.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Mama Sol in Newsmaker
Mama Sol sits down with ABC12′s Dawn Jones to discuss career, new Pistons campaign, and beating cancer
Gavel
Two men accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl repeatedly
Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.
$1.63 million winning lottery ticket sold in Bay County
Petitions
Petition group pushing for Michigan taxpayer-funded school savings accounts