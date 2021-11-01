Saginaw man dies after head-on crash in Carrollton Township

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died after a head-on crash in Carrollton Township north of Saginaw over the weekend.

The crash happened on Michigan Avenue near Tulane Street just after 8 p.m. Saturday, according to investigators.

Police say 41-year-old Montrey Davis was driving a car that veered across the center line and slammed into another vehicle head-on. A Frankenmuth woman and her 16-year-old son were in the other vehicle and remained hospitalized in unknown condition Monday.

Police are planning an autopsy this week to possibly determine why Davis’ car crossed the center line.

