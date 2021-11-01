Advertisement

Traverse City area struggles with housing teen offenders

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WJRT) AP) - A new Michigan law that prevents authorities from locking up teens under 18 near adults is causing challenges for communities that don’t have a separate place to keep young offenders.

Traverse City police recently had to make arrangements with a Detroit-area county to house a 16-year-old.

He was caught in Florida for a local road rage felony. Sgt. Matt Richmond says he had tried facilities closer to Traverse City but had no success.

The reasons: no beds, out-of-county teens not accepted and a lack of staff.

Grand Traverse County prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg said having a place for juvenile offenders is a “huge need.”

