Two men accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl repeatedly

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Two men are accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in two counties beginning when she was 14.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says 58-year-old John Digiacomo of Clio and 39-year-old Patrick Maule of Alger repeatedly engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with the girl in Genesee and Tuscola counties back in 2014 and 2015.

Michigan law says nobody can consent to sexual activity legally under the age of 16. Investigators say both men threatened to kill the girl and her family when she attempted to cut off communication with them.

Digiacomo was arraigned in Genesee County on three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with a dangerous weapon and a firearms charge.

Six more charges are pending against Digiacomo in Tuscola County this week. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of the most serious charges.

Maule recently pleaded guilty to the following charges related to the same victim:

Two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Genesee County.

Three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, assault with dangerous weapon and a firearms charge in Tuscola County.

Maule, who faces up to 15 years in prison, is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 7 in Tuscola County and Dec. 10 in Genesee County.

Digiacomo remained in the Genesee County Jail on Monday with a $200,000 bond. He is awaiting arraignment in Tuscola County on Thursday and a probable cause hearing in Genesee County on Nov. 10.

