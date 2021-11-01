Whitmer calls for $5 billion auto insurance refund

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association has a $5 billion surplus, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer believes should go back to drivers.

The association takes on massive insurance claims from auto crashes for long-term medical treatment and rehabilitation. Every driver in Michigan is required to maintain auto insurance, which includes a required surcharge for catastrophic claims.

Whitmer said the catastrophic claims fund no longer needs a $5 billion fund balance, so she is calling on the association to return it in the form of refunds to all insured drivers.

“As we stay-laser focused on growing our economy and ushering in a new era of prosperity we need to use every resource we have to help people thrive,” she said. “A refund check to working families will help us continue to put Michiganders first and drive down costs.”

Whitmer signed a bipartisan auto insurance reform plan into law in May 2019. The plan reduces rates for at least eight years, allows drivers to select different levels of personal injury protection, prohibits insurers from using nondriving factors to set rates and sets fee schedules for health care providers.

The 2019 law changes included reduced reimbursement for long-term rehabilitation and in-home care.

Lawmakers approved a $25 million fund to help health care providers transition to the lower rates, but they money was exhausted quickly with 18,000 catastrophic claims cases open across Michigan. Many of those patients are pushing for changes to restore funding.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.