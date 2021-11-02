6 suspects in Genesee Valley Center mall double shooting are in custody

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have arrested four people in connection with a double shooting inside the Genesee Valley Center mall on Oct. 16 and two others remain on the loose.

The Flint Township Police Department announced charges against the following people on Tuesday:

Mikhael Emmanuel Collins – assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing impairment, malicious destruction of property totaling $1,000 to $20,000 and four weapons charges.

Lionell Jabar Brown – assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing impairment, malicious destruction of property totaling $1,000 to $20,000, possession of a machine gun, and seven weapons charges.

Desmion William Hodo – possession of a machine gun and two other weapons charges.

Trevon Lanard Davis – tampering with evidence, lying to a police officer and two weapons charges.

Two other suspects, who weren’t identified, are charged with assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing impairment, malicious destruction of property totaling $1,000 to $20,000 and several other weapons charges.

The four suspects in custody were arraigned in Genesee County District Court. The two other suspects were arrested in Texas and were awaiting extradition proceedings there before they can be transported to Michigan.

Flint Township police say two people were shot near J.C. Penney inside the mall around 3 p.m. Oct. 16 and both sustained critical injuries. One of them was released from the hospital two days later and taken to the Genesee County Jail.

Police say a physical altercation broke out inside the mall and escalated into gunfire after multiple people pulled out handguns. Several gunshots were fired between the people involved in the fight, according to the Flint Township police.

Police say the mall went into a full lockdown after the shooting. Police from several agencies across Genesee County responded to the mall and assisted Flint Township authorities with traffic control and the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

