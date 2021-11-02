Advertisement

75-year-old woman dies after head-on crash in Midland County

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Source: Associated Press)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 75-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after a head-on collision west of Midland.

Police say the woman was driving a 2007 Subaru Legacy west on Saginaw Road near Stark Road in Midland County’s Homer Township when an 18-year-old man from Northville crossed the center line in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 9:55 a.m.

The 75-year-old woman died on the scene while the 18-year-old was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say both drivers were wearing seat belts and their air bags deployed. Reports on the crash will be forwarded to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office, which will decide whether any criminal charges will be filed.

