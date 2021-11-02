Bay City gun shop helps police departments with ammo shortage

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) -The shelves at Duncan Outdoor Shop in Bay City have become a familiar sight for many mid Michigan businesses-- half stocked and no real time frame for full replenishment.

Shop owner Glen Duncan says the shortage of ammo began at the start of the pandemic.

That’s when businesses shutdown and stop producing products.

Add to that-- the bankruptcy filing by Remington, one of the largest manufactures of ammo.

And now the global supply chain crisis has increased the deficit.

“So all those together just made it so we’re running out of ammo faster than anybody could plan on,” said Duncan Outdoor Shop owner, Glenn Duncan.

Duncan says that includes police departments.

“They need to train. So you’re buying training ammo, they’re buying carry ammo. Every year they got to get rid of the old ammo that just had in their guns and stuff,” he said.

With law enforcement distributors also struggling to meet the demand for ammo.

“The shelves were getting empty and that was the same problem with the police departments and they were trying to buy ammo at the same time everybody else is keeping their stock up,” Duncan explains.

And to replace the ammo quickly, Duncan says some departments have been turning to gun shops like his.

He says he has worked with as many as nine departments- to make sure they have what they need to their jobs.

“When everything got tightened stuff they were desperate to go anyplace and we were lucky enough, when you’ve been in business for 63 years, the companies like to take better care of you and so we’ve been lucky enough to work within departments and give them what they need,” Duncan said.

