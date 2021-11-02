East Lansing Police searching for suspects responsible for weekend destruction

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - It was a scary scene in East Lansing over the weekend as cars were destroyed and couches burned in the streets.

Police said that game day celebrations spun out of control following Michigan State’s big win over Michigan on Saturday.

Police say they received an astounding 349 calls for service while the fire department received 142 calls. Five arrests and 20 citations were also made over the weekend in East Lansing

The East Lansing Police Department is still searching for some of the suspects responsible for destruction of property, and hope social media can help find them.

On Tuesday morning the department posted multiple images, including close ups of some of the people caught in the act of destroying property and burning items in the street.

The East Lansing Fire Department assisted police with multiple calls while helping with crowd control while attempting to extinguish the fires.

The police department’s Facebook post saying the seven images they posted was just the tip of the iceberg compared to the number of photos and videos they’re are combing through.

The department said that they plan to receive all social media posts, tips, and other information received.

If anyone knows any of the individuals in the images, they are asked to call or email East Lansing Police.

