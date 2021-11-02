Advertisement

Flint Institute of Music partners with Berston Field House for Christmas celebration

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Institute of Music has partnered with the Berston Field House and RICH Kids to put on a Christmas celebration this year.

Flint Institute of Music communications program coordinator Lauren Coney and Berston Field House Executive Director Bryant Nolden discussed plans for the performance.

The celebration is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Berston Field House, 3300 Saginaw St. The event includes a Christmas tree lighting, Santa, live music a Christmas lights display and an interactive park.

Organizers will be collecting toys for the Drippy Toy Drive at the event. Click here for more information about the Christmas celebration and toy drive.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Jared the Job Whisperer
Jared the Job Whisperer: Employers offering big incentives to hire
Buff City Soap
Buff City Soap demonstrates how to make natural based soaps
Michele Bernreuter
Medical Monday: Dietician offers advice for Diabetes Awareness Month
Senior Care of Michigan
Senior Care of Michigan offers tips on estate planning