Flint Institute of Music partners with Berston Field House for Christmas celebration

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Institute of Music has partnered with the Berston Field House and RICH Kids to put on a Christmas celebration this year.

Flint Institute of Music communications program coordinator Lauren Coney and Berston Field House Executive Director Bryant Nolden discussed plans for the performance.

The celebration is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 27 at Berston Field House, 3300 Saginaw St. The event includes a Christmas tree lighting, Santa, live music a Christmas lights display and an interactive park.

Organizers will be collecting toys for the Drippy Toy Drive at the event. Click here for more information about the Christmas celebration and toy drive.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.