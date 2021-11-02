Flint Police Department says first flying of the helicopter was a success

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Up, up and away. The Flint Police department’s new crime fighting tool took the skies over Flint during Halloween weekend.

Sergeant Tyrone Booth called the first fly-over a success.

“We were quite pleased with the things that it did while in flight,” he said.

Although it was not a solid patrol flight schedule according to Booth, the helicopter was hovering over the city of Flint for a couple of hours over the Halloween weekend with a specific mission.

“To cover some high volume pedestrian traffic and high traffic time frames just because of the 30th and because of Halloween,” Booth said. “So while we had a larger amount of pedestrian traffic because of events we wanted that (helicopter) coverage.”

According to the Sgt, the first flying of the helicopter is proving to be useful in the departments efforts to curb crime. During weekend patrols the helicopter assisted ground units in a reckless driving situation.

Booth did not say how soon the helicopter would take flight again, but he did say residents can expect to see it in the air at any time day or night.

The city council approved the $300,000 lease of the helicopter in July 2021.

