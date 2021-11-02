Flint woman carries on mother’s legacy by voting in Tuesday’s general election

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Voters in Flint are deciding who they want to serve on City Council for the next five years.

With a lot on their plates like figuring out how to spend millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

There is a lot on the line here for Flint residents, and voting is very important not just for the city, but for people themselves.

“It’s important to me to exercise my civic duty and my right,” Cathryn Sanders said.

Sanders is voting during Tuesday’s general election. For the city, it’s about who will serve on Flint City Council for the next five years, but to her, voting in every election is something much deeper.

“We’re honoring the legacy of my mother, Charlotte Williams, who was a county commissioner here in Genesee County for 15 years,” Sanders said.

Williams was not just a commissioner. She was the first Black woman to be elected as a commissioner of Genesee County in 1965 and a political leader who our Dawn Jones spotlighted during Black History Month in 2009.

“I had three opponents in the primary, male opponents, and I beat all three of them,” Williams said in a 2009 interview.

In 1978, she also became the first Black woman President of the National Association of Counties.

She passed away in 2017 at 88-years-old, but her daughter continues honoring her legacy today by voting on Election Day.

“If you don’t like something, and you become a part of it, you work from the inside and you change it,” Williams said in a 2009 interview.

Now, Williams’ daugher, Sanders is teaching her seven-year-old grandson, Caleb that same lesson: working your way from the inside out.

“I want my grandson to understand to understand that it is important for him to engage in his community and be a part of it from the inside out,” Sanders said.

Sanders added, “So he can understand that everything that goes on in and around him counts and he can be a part of it.”

As for voter turnout, community leaders expect it to be low like it was in the August primaries where just 8% of Flint’s registered voters showed up to cast their ballot.

”The candidates have to drive turnout, and I don’t think what I see our around our community, no one took a very proactive effort to engage the voters. I’ve never seen so few signs. I’ve never heard a more silenced campaign. People aren’t even talking,” Genesee County Clerk, John Gleason said.

One Flint woman says she just found out today that there was an election happening. She called the City Clerk’s office just to find out what the vote was even about and who was running, and that’s a problem because she says the problems here in the city need immediate attention like blight and crime.

”I hope everything comes back together like it once was. Bring more jobs and different things. Activities for Flint. More things to do, improvement in areas. Some streets still need to be worked on. Different things like that,” Elgean McDaniel said.

ABC12 spoke to political expert, Paul Rozycki, who shared some reasons why he thinks voter turnout has been low including a lack of trust with city government after the water crisis plus a City Council that has a reputation of dysfunction with constant name-calling and meetings lasting more than ten hours.

Flint City Council will have at least three new faces when it meets on Wednesday evening. That’s because Santino Guerra and Herbert Winfrey are not seeking re-election, and Maurice Davis did not receive the top two votes in the August primaries. Eric Mays and Eva Worthing are the only names listed on their ballots, but four other incumbents are being challenged.

The votes could be very close in some wards. With that, Gleason says he believes in the election process despite last year’s presidential election where widespread claims falsely accused clerks across the country that the election was stolen.

”I’m 100% confident because I understand the process. You fill out a ballot, and you put it in a machine. There’s no internet connection to that machine. There’s none. People say, ‘Well it’s been interfered. It’s been hacked. It’s impossible. You got to remember by law by state law, we have to try that election equipment before we use it election day,” Gleason said.

Gleason says he expects results to be in by Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. Stick with ABC12 online and on the air for election results.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.