Flushing Schools investigating after student found with airsoft gun

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - There were some tense moments today at a mid-Michigan middle school after school officials there said a student was found carrying an airsoft gun in class.

That student was removed from the classroom immediately, and police then beginning an investigation.

Of course good news, no one was hurt. This all happened at Flushing Middle School.

The superintendent, in a letter to parents today warned them that actions do have consequences.

Flushing Middle School administration received reports that a middle school student had some sort of possible weapon on them on Tuesday.

Administration took no chances, and removed the student from class.

The Flushing Township school resource officer and administration start investigating, only to find the student was carrying an airsoft gun.

An airsoft gun is a type of gun that resembles an actual firearm, but only shoots plastic pellets.

Administration used the incident as a powerful reminder that any student who brings anything onto school property that could be considered a weapon will be investigated thoroughly and could be disciplined up to the point of expulsion, if necessary.

District officials also warned on Tuesday that any verbal or written statements about harming others will not be tolerated.

Law enforcement will be involved in all instances and charges could be filed.

Students involved in any type of threatening behavior will not come back to school until a full risk-assessment is done to assure they are not a risk to themselves or others.

As of Tuesday night, it is unclear if that student will face any charges, or will be permanently expelled.

ABC12 News spoke with superintendent Matt Shanafelt, but he declined to comment further on the situation as students and parents are still digesting what happened.

Again, the good news out of this is that no one was hurt and the incident was able to be taken care of swiftly.

