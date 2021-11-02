Advertisement

Genesee Health System hosting cognitive tests for Flint water crisis settlement

Genesee Health System
Genesee Health System
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee Health System is hosting cognitive testing for children making claims from the Flint water crisis settlement.

The organization’s Neurodevelopmental Center of Excellence at 2700 Robert T. Longway Blvd. will host the visiting neuropsychologists for testing related to the $626.2 million settlement from Nov. 15 through the month of January.

The settlement testing is in addition to the Genesee Health System’s existing comprehensive testing for children affected by the Flint water crisis.

“GHS has been involved in this process from the beginning, and we thought it was important to stay involved to help ensure the needs of the community are addressed,” said Danis Russell, CEO of Genesee Health System.

If a visiting medical professional refers children for more thorough testing than what the settlement provides, the Genesee Health System can provide those services in the same building.

Children involved in the settlement can call 810-496-4889 to receive an assessment. The Genesee Health System continues providing longer assessments for children by calling 810-496-5677.

