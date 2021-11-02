Health experts urge people to get both COVID-19 and flu shots and the same time

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -The flu season is in full swing and health experts are encouraging people to not only get a COVID-19 vaccination, but also a flu shot.

However, many have questioned if people should be getting those vaccinations at the same time and in the same arm. ABC12 asked health experts their thoughts on the topic.

Flint area physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala along with the CDC say it’s completely safe.

“Whether you put both of those shots in one arm or one in each arm, that person is going to have an immune response that sort of lays them out for a day or two. That isn’t going to change regardless of which arm you put it in,” he said.

However, one woman who decided to get both vaccinations at the same time regretted it hours later.

“I’d say about three hours after my vaccines. I really couldn’t lift my left arm past my waist. It was really painful,” said Michelle Mohring.

Mohring is a first grade teacher in the Metro Detroit area. She said that it was a painful decision for her to get both a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot and flu shot in the same arm on the same day.

After her experience, she is now warning people to stagger their vaccinations.

“At least a week to two weeks apart is my advice to everybody out there and I think vaccination is is definitely the way to go forward, but just make sure that you get plenty of water and give yourself a nice little window to be down for a little while,” said Mohring.

Flint Area Physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said that it’s really personal preference when it comes to getting both the flu and COVID-19 booster shot at the same time.

“Some people would prefer to just have one sore arm and one normal arm instead of a half soreness in both arms… But as far as the immune system response, it’s going to happen regardless of how you separate that and it’s usually pretty mild,” said Dr. Mukkamala.

Mohring said that she did feel side effects from the vaccines for about two days and in the future will stagger her vaccinations.

“I will say this, I would also do it again in a heartbeat if they say you need another booster in six months. Absolutely. I’m there. I just want to stay safe and keep my kids safe,” added Mohring.

Places like Hamilton Health are offering free vaccinations Monday through Friday and even has Saturday appointments available.

To find a vaccination location in the area, click here.

