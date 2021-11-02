Jared the Job Whisperer: Employers offering big incentives to hire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Companies are offering extreme perks to fill vacant positions and ramping up incentives to retain employees.

Jared Coseglia, the CEO of Tru Staffing Partners, said unemployment numbers remain high and companies are having a hard time filling positions. So, many companies are getting creative with incentives to lure and retain talent.

Job seekers have a lot of leverage in the market.

Amazon is offering a $3,000 signing bonus for up to 125,000 delivery and warehouse jobs across the U.S., along with a starting wage of $17 to $18 an hour. The online retail giant also is creating a $1.2 billion fund to pay for employees’ college tuition and books.

Sauce Restaurant in Flint recently offered $1,000 signing bonuses.

For specialty jobs, the signing bonuses are even more extreme. A neurologist position recently paid a $100,000 signing bonus and veterinarians can find $60,000 signing bonuses.

The perks also extend to existing employees, as companies increase incentives to retain their workforce. Target and Walmart both are offering to pay college tuition for hundreds of thousands of employees.

