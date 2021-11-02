Advertisement

Jared the Job Whisperer: Employers offering big incentives to hire

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Companies are offering extreme perks to fill vacant positions and ramping up incentives to retain employees.

Jared Coseglia, the CEO of Tru Staffing Partners, said unemployment numbers remain high and companies are having a hard time filling positions. So, many companies are getting creative with incentives to lure and retain talent.

Job seekers have a lot of leverage in the market.

Amazon is offering a $3,000 signing bonus for up to 125,000 delivery and warehouse jobs across the U.S., along with a starting wage of $17 to $18 an hour. The online retail giant also is creating a $1.2 billion fund to pay for employees’ college tuition and books.

Sauce Restaurant in Flint recently offered $1,000 signing bonuses.

For specialty jobs, the signing bonuses are even more extreme. A neurologist position recently paid a $100,000 signing bonus and veterinarians can find $60,000 signing bonuses.

The perks also extend to existing employees, as companies increase incentives to retain their workforce. Target and Walmart both are offering to pay college tuition for hundreds of thousands of employees.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Jarvis
Caseville drowning victim had winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Two people died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after this crash on Bray Road...
Two dead, two badly injured after crash in Tuscola County
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Bridge Card in Michigan
Michigan extends additional food assistance for 1.25 million residents in September

Latest News

Berston Field House
Flint Institute of Music partners with Berston Field House for Christmas celebration
Buff City Soap
Buff City Soap demonstrates how to make natural based soaps
Michele Bernreuter
Medical Monday: Dietician offers advice for Diabetes Awareness Month
Senior Care of Michigan
Senior Care of Michigan offers tips on estate planning