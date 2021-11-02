JR’s Monday Night Weather Report

Even with some sunshine across Mid-Michigan Monday, temperatures struggled only through the middle 40s for the most part. With brisk westerly winds prevailing, it really didn’t even really feel that warm. The trend for the night will be for the winds to die down, and for the clouds to break up a little bit. That will allow temperatures early Tuesday morning to settle into the lower 30s, so some patchy frost will be possible. Our “normal” low is now 36-degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be another couple of really chilly days. We will have a little bit of sunshine from time-to-time, but brisk westerly winds will stir up a decent amount of cloud cover each afternoon. Some of the thicker clouds will spit out some drops of rain and even some flakes of snow. During the next few nights, the clouds will break up a little bit, so temps will tumble. A widespread hard freeze is expected for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The late-week period and the weekend are looking pretty quiet at this point. A spritz or flake aren’t out of the question again for Thursday, but most of us across the ABC12 viewing area will stay dry. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will see the return of brighter skies. Also, as the sun shines, wind will be clocking-back to the southwest. This will make for some warming into, and through, the weekend. On ABC12 News we will let you know just how much temperatures will rebound. - JR