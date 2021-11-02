JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Many of us saw our first flakes of snow fly across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. And up north, across northern lower Michigan, the snow was accumulating on the grass and sticking to the roads. Overnight, things will be pretty quiet, but also pretty cold across our neck of the woods. With partly cloudy skies expected, low temperatures early Wednesday morning will range from the middle, to upper 20s. A hard freeze is likely as sub-freezing temperatures hold for several hours.

Not too much of a change is expected for Wednesday. We will have a mix of sun and clouds, and there will, once again, be a chance to see a few drops of rain and flakes of snow. The best chance will come during the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures will once again struggle into the middle 40s as a westerly breeze continues to hold. The clouds will break up again for Wednesday night, so another hard freeze is likely into Thursday morning.

Our relatively quiet stretch of weather should continue right on into, and through, the upcoming weekend. We will also experience a nice little warm-up as winds swing back in from the southwest. Highs Thursday will still likely be in the 40s, but by Sunday and then for the first part of next week, temperatures will be cruising through the 50s. Our “normal” high is now 53-degrees. On ABC12 News we will let you know if the warming trend will also include bright sunshine. - JR