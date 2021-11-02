Latinx Technology & Community Center helping to prepare non-citizens for US Citizenship test

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint is giving immigrants living in the area the necessary knowledge and tools to gain citizenship in the United States.

The 40 hour course is designed to inform and educate non-citizens about U.S. history, government, and politics so that they can pass the naturalization test.

The LatinX Center also teaches English as a Second Language four times year.

As part of that course, the center also teaches a number of different topics that are meant to help people who aren’t from the U.S.

Citizenship, of course, is a big one. Especially for people like Cristina Romero.

”It was so interesting because I don’t know nothing about politics and the system here in the United States, so I’m glad to learn about citizenship and maybe soon I will apply to become a citizen hopefully,” said Cristina Romero.

Romero is currently a citizen of Honduras and has lived in Grand Blanc for about a year now.

She’s been taking the English courses that are taught at the Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint.

“It’s a lot to learn. There’s a pool of 120 questions when you go through the immigration process that they can choose from. And you’ll be asked 20,” said Asa Zuccaro, the executive director and teacher of the courses.

Those questions cover a broad spectrum of topics pertaining to the U.S. including government, politics, history, wars, and geography.

As Zuccaro mentioned, it’s a lot, but it’s something he’s passionate about and that’s helping others succeed.

“You really do get to revisit a lot of those initial concepts that the leaders at the time were thinking -- specifically about creating the constitution, making sure the people are represented,” he said.

The course, taught twice a week has left people like Romero feeling more knowledgeable and more confident that one day, when she does decide to the naturalization test, she’ll pass with flying colors.

“I think this will be so helpful for the people that are applying to become a citizen,” said Romero.

As mentioned before, a number of topics are taught throughout the year along with English as a second language.

Examples include, healthcare, Financial Aid, passing the Michigan driver’s test, and also how to start a business.

The next classes will begin January next year.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.