LGBT rights ballot drive officially dead after appeal denied

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court won’t hear the appeal of an LGBTQ-rights ballot committee that contended officials wrongly disqualified tens thousands of signatures it submitted for an initiative to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The decision Tuesday comes months after the state elections board declined to certify the petitions. The proposal would have revised Michigan’s civil rights law to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Attention next turns to the court’s consideration of whether a ban against sex discrimination covers sexual orientation and gender identity.

