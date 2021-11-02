Mackinac Bridge celebrates 64th birthday

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - One of Michigan’s greatest structures celebrated a birthday on Monday.

The Mackinac Bridge opened 64 years ago on Nov. 1, 1957.

The Mighty Mac, as it’s affectionately known, spans 5 miles and took more than three years to build at a cost of $100 million. More than a hundred million vehicles have crossed since it opened.

The Mackinac Bridge remains the fifth-longest suspension bridge in the world.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.