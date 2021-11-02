Michigan reports a daily average of 3,104 COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of COVID-19 cases has decreased over the weekend.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 8,078 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday through Monday for a total of 1,137,748. The daily average of 3,104 newly confirmed cases has decreased since the report on Friday.

State health officials reported 65 deaths attributed to the coronavirus Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 22,247.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing has decreased since Friday’s report by nearly 20,000. As of Sunday, 23,680 tests were completed. The percentage of positive tests has remained above 10% for the past month, settling at 10.16% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses has increased since the last week. As of Monday, 2,249 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 46 more than Wednesday.

A total of 2,111 hospitalized patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators decreased slightly to start the week. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 578 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 289 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday’s report, there is two less COVID-19 patients in intensive care and eight less on ventilators

As of Sunday, Michigan reports that the state has distributed over 14.487 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.796 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.928 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 762,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 10.208 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.592 million people statewide. A total of 59.3% of Michiganders age 16 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 69.2% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 41,464 cases and 1,013 deaths, which is an increase of 367 cases.

Saginaw, 25,756 cases and 647 deaths, which is an increase of 205 cases and two deaths.

Arenac, 1,680 cases and 35 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Bay, 14,083 cases and 376 deaths, which is an increase of 130 cases.

Clare, 3,309 cases and 101 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases.

Gladwin, 2,800 cases and 69 deaths, which is an increase of 31 cases.

Gratiot, 4,520 cases and 124 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases and one death.

Huron, 3,718 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 37 cases.

Iosco, 2,783 cases and 90 deaths, which is an increase of 51 cases.

Isabella, 7,815 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases and one death.

Lapeer, 9,811 cases and 243 deaths, which is an increase of 70 cases and two deaths.

Midland, 9,656 cases and 131 deaths, which is an increase of 83 cases and two deaths.

Ogemaw, 2,336 cases and 58 deaths, which is an increase of nine cases.

Oscoda, 817 cases and 36 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Roscommon, 2,184 cases and 63 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases.

Sanilac, 4,384 cases and 127 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Shiawassee, 7,539 cases and 128 deaths, which is an increase of 69 cases and two deaths.

Tuscola, 6,382 cases and 185 deaths, which is an increase of 59 cases and two deaths.

