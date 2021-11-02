Advertisement

National Walkout protest planned at Ascension Genesys Hospital

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One nurse from Ascension Genesys Hospital said that a group of employees plan to participate in a Nationwide Walkout in protest of Vaccine mandates.

She said that the plan is for anyone who opposes the mandates to call off work tomorrow, citing personal reasons.

“Everybody is calling off to say they do not agree with the mandate of the vaccination,” she said.

She tells me there are dozens of employees at Ascension Genesys who plan to participate in a Nationwide Walkout that’s been circulating social media.

“Not just nurses,” said ABC12 News anonymous source. “It’s building grounds, CNAs, Cafeteria, security. It’s everybody there.”

Even though the post says “walk out”, she tells ABC12 News that’s not what’s going to happen.

“If you were to just get up and walk out, it would be patient abandonment and that’s not anybody’s goal,” she said. “We do not want to hurt patients, we just want to have our voices heard.”

Ascension Genesys is saying in a statement:

“We respect the right of our associates to peacefully voice their opinions about the Covid-19 vaccine.”

The statement did not include how they plan to address staffing or patient care if a large number of employees do participate in the planned walkout.

