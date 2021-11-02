Advertisement

Police make arrests, search for missing student after rivalry football game

By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Police in East Lansing arrested at least five people and received nearly 350 calls after Michigan State University’s weekend victory over the University of Michigan.

Police received 349 calls for service, issued 20 citations and made five arrests. City officials say property damage included a vehicle overturned and destroyed in an alley.

There were also multiple couch fires that started minutes after Michigan State’s 37-33 victory over Michigan on Saturday.

East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas says the “unlawful behaviors” were a dangerous and unnecessary overburden on critical emergency services.

Authorities also were searching for a college student who disappeared while visiting friends at Michigan State University over the weekend.

Brendan Santo is an 18-year-old student at Grand Valley State University. Santo was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall shortly before midnight Friday.

Police blocked off part of a parking lot near the Red Cedar River. Diving equipment could be seen. Santo’s car was located earlier.

Friends from the Rochester area in suburban Detroit organized a car pool to travel to MSU and join the search.

