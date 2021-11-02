Seasonal stores receive delayed inventory, still short workers for holiday season

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland employees are back to unboxing and restocking inventory that was expected to be delivered during the summer season.

“Our stock room is full,” CEO Wayne Bronner said. “The containers have come in a little later than usual, but all are here except for one container.”

That one container holds some of the holiday necessities like Christmas trees and ornaments. However Bronner said variety shouldn’t cause any issues.

“We have lots and lots to choose from, over 200 different types of Christmas trees and over 8,000 varieties of ornaments,” he said.

Shopper Nancy Engel didn’t expect the wide selection after seeing supply shortages everywhere else and resorting to purchasing items online.

“Last year of course was mostly shopping online but I think this year it will be a combination,” Engel said. “It just depends where I can find what I need.”

Other customers seem to have that same strategy, making Bronner’s busy on the sales floor and behind the scenes.

“We ship across the country, so it’s a worldwide phenomenon and people in the United States are ordering early to make sure they get what they were after,” Bronner said. “People over in the north building are busy shipping orders out.”

But while inventory is full at Bronner’s, staffing still has plenty of room.

“It’s a challenge,” Bronner said. “We normally have about 750 people on the payroll. This year we’re operating with about 650, so we could use about 100 more workers.”

To hopefully find some extra workers, Bronner’s is offering incentives for workers. Starting wage is $11.50 per hour and $17.25 per hour on Saturday evenings and Sundays.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.