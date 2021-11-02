Some lake effect showers today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A trough working across the region will bring breezy W winds, which in turn gives us a little lake effect today and tomorrow. We’ll finish out the week with high pressure moving in, helping to give us more sunshine.

Today’s highs will be near 45 degrees, but a W wind at 10-20mph will keep it feeling more like the mid 30s. We’ll see some sunshine, some clouds, and the chance for lake effect bands to work across the state from time to time. This will bring in some clouds and the chance for flurries/sprinkles.

Tonight as temps fall to around 30, we’ll transition back to scattered lake effect snow. Most will stay dry but further north and inland, near Houghton Lake, you could pick up around an inch.

Tomorrow brings similar conditions to today – sun and clouds with scattered lake effect showers. Afternoon temps will be near 45.

We’ll turn drier for Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s, then get up near 50 with more sunshine Friday.

