Whitmer proposes $30 million worth of community crime prevention programs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a major investment into community-based crime prevention strategies and programs to cut down on violence across Michigan.

Whitmer announced a $30 million final phase of her $75 million MI Safe Communities framework on Tuesday. The plan would be paid for with part of Michigan’s share of federal COVID-19 relief money.

She hopes to deploy several strategies to prevent gun violence in Michigan’s cities by mediating conflicts, intervening before disputes turn to violence and address the root causes of violent crime. The programs will be funded with 30 grants worth $1 million.

Projects eligible for funding through the MI Safe Communities plan include:

Providing additional services and referrals for people identified as crime victims or suffering from untreated mental health issues and substance abuse.

Identifying youth age 15 to 29 at high risk of gun violence and providing a path toward healing or a productive career.

Breaking the cycle of violence by deploying intervention and prevention specialists in hospitals to work with patients injured by acts of violence.

A competitive grant program for cities with disproportionately high rates of violent crime to offer new programs targeting high risk young people.

“By tackling the root causes of violence and investing resources to prevent it, we can save lives, reduce crime, and help families feel safe,” Whitmer said.

The first two parts of the MI Safe Communities Plan include proposals to help police agencies and courts.

The first strategy Whitmer announced was a $6.35 million plan for courts to hire more visiting judges, who can speed up progress of cases.

Courts across Michigan have a backlog of cases after in-person hearings were canceled for months during the coronavirus pandemic. While some cases could continue with virtual hearings, many court proceedings must be carried out in person.

Whitmer also proposed a $32 million plan to recruit, train and retain police officers. That part of the program centers on grants for police officers and additional behavioral health support for them.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.